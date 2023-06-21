Venture House, the venue of the new Melton family hub

The service, which is based at Venture House, on Asfordby Road, is effectively a ‘one-stop shop’ parents and carers with youngsters aged up to 19 and additionally older young people with special educational needs or disabilities.

Advice is being given on topics including health and relationships, education, employment, finance and housing, as well as signposting residents to help from local agencies and organisations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Melton centre is one of more than 20 family hub locations confirmed so far by Leicestershire County Council.

Councillor Deborah Taylor, county council cabinet member for children and families, said: “Our growing network of family hubs mark an important milestone in our ongoing commitment to supporting families and strengthening our communities here in Leicestershire.

“We recognise the challenges that parents and carers face on a daily basis, and it is vital that we provide readily accessible support networks.”

Leicestershire is one of 12 local authorities to secure a slice of a £12million pot of grant funding to transform the way services are delivered for families.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The idea is that parents and carers can easily receive support right from conception, helping them to navigate parenting through the early years right into adulthood.

The full network of physical hubs, which will make use of existing spaces such as children and family wellbeing centres and libraries, is expected to be open by spring 2024.