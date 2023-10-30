A debt advice service in Melton Mowbray has won a national award for its work in helping protect communities from the threat of loan sharks.

From left, IMLT mascot Sid the Shark with Amanda Heath, MADMAC manager and founder, and Hetty Simpson, MADMAC assistant manager

MADMAC – Melton and District Money Advice Centre – has been awarded full partner accreditation from the England Illegal Money Lending Team (IMLT), which recognises organisations that help in its fight to tackle loan sharks across the country.

Since its launch eight years ago, the organisation has helped over 1,500 people with a total of £10million of debt, and demand for its services are growing.

Founder and manager, Amanda Heath, said: “We are delighted to be awarded this recognition and we are determined to do whatever we can to help people avoid falling into the clutches of loan sharks.

“If people need to borrow money we can help them do it in a safe and affordable way rather than turning to people who are just going to take advantage.

“We know loan sharks operate in this area and we want to make sure people aware of the signs they should look out for.”

Amanda added: “We would say to anyone who is struggling don’t suffer in silence. There is help there and it’s free. Our aim is to help people move forward with their lives and make good choices.”

Tony Quigley, head of the IMLT, said: “Congratulations to MADMAC on this award – we are delighted to have them on board.

“It is great to know there are fantastic organisations like this that are working so hard on a grassroots level to rid our communities of these illegal money lenders. We are so grateful to them for their work in helping to raise awareness.

“We would urge anyone who has any knowledge about illegal lending or is worried they are in debt to a loan shark to get in touch with us for help and advice.”

MADMAC, which is based in The Fox, a former pub in Leicester Street, offers debt and budgeting advice to anyone who lives in the Melton Mowbray area and the surrounding villages.