'Mrs Santa Claus' collects gifts again for Melton children
More than 1,000 children from disadvantaged families in the Melton area have received festive presents over the last four years thanks to the efforts of Lisa and her team of volunteers.
Donations from local people are already pouring in for this year’s appeal ready to be allocated to youngsters at the annual gifting day at Venture House, on Asfordby Road, on December 14.
Lisa, who works at The Crown pub, at Asfordby, told the Melton Times: “We’ve already had a lovely bike donated, loads of toys and games, Lego and other things.
"I store them all at home in every corner and in cupboards where there is space.
"Children often recognise me when I am out – I think they think I’m Mrs Santa Claus.”
Most of the toys and games donated are new or nearly new and they can be given to Lisa’s appeal until December 10.
She said: “I want to thank everyone who has donated gifts for children because it really makes a difference to their lives.
"I often get messages on Christmas morning from parent saying how much the gifts are appreciated by their kids.
"That makes it all worthwhile.”
Donations can be made at the Original Factory Shop, in Nottingham Street, Melton, or you can call Lisa on 07901 930012 to drop something off.
Follow Lisa’s Facebook page ‘Christmas toy donations for children of Melton Mowbray’ to find out more.
