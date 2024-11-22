'Mrs Santa Claus' collects gifts again for Melton children

By Nick Rennie
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 17:22 GMT
Lisa Godber pictured with some of the Christmas gifts donated for Melton children in a previous yearLisa Godber pictured with some of the Christmas gifts donated for Melton children in a previous year
Lisa Godber pictured with some of the Christmas gifts donated for Melton children in a previous year
Lisa Godber has been so successful collecting donations of toys and games as Christmas gifts that children think she is ‘Mrs Santa Claus’.

More than 1,000 children from disadvantaged families in the Melton area have received festive presents over the last four years thanks to the efforts of Lisa and her team of volunteers.

Donations from local people are already pouring in for this year’s appeal ready to be allocated to youngsters at the annual gifting day at Venture House, on Asfordby Road, on December 14.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lisa, who works at The Crown pub, at Asfordby, told the Melton Times: “We’ve already had a lovely bike donated, loads of toys and games, Lego and other things.

"I store them all at home in every corner and in cupboards where there is space.

"Children often recognise me when I am out – I think they think I’m Mrs Santa Claus.”

Most of the toys and games donated are new or nearly new and they can be given to Lisa’s appeal until December 10.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “I want to thank everyone who has donated gifts for children because it really makes a difference to their lives.

"I often get messages on Christmas morning from parent saying how much the gifts are appreciated by their kids.

"That makes it all worthwhile.”

Donations can be made at the Original Factory Shop, in Nottingham Street, Melton, or you can call Lisa on 07901 930012 to drop something off.

Follow Lisa’s Facebook page ‘Christmas toy donations for children of Melton Mowbray’ to find out more.

Related topics:MeltonLego

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice