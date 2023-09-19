Councillor Margaret Glancy with fellow Melton Newport representative, Councillor Simon Lumley, with the new memorial post box provided by Melton Borough Council at the Thorpe Road cemetery

The special, white-coloured post box, located near the car park, is available for all residents and visitors wishing to send messages to their loved ones who are no longer with us.

The concept of a ‘letters to heaven’ post box originated in Nottingham, when nine-year-old Matilda Handy was looking for a way to express her emotions after her grandparents passed away.

As a tribute to much missed loved ones, the council hopes that this will provide a way for residents and families to remember family members and friends in Melton.

The post box will be serviced and maintained by Melton Borough Council, meaning that postage stamps are not required.

Every message will be treated with respect and confidentiality, with the contents being kept private between the sender and recipient.

Periodically the cards will be collected, imprinted with wildflower seeds and planted in a dedicated wildflower area as a tangible and lasting memorial of the love and affection conveyed.

Councillor Margaret Glancy, portfolio holder for governance, environment and regulatory services, said: “The installation of this post box is a heart-warming addition to the community that I hope will provide comfort and help those who are grieving.

"Whether it be a message of love, a card to mark an occasion or a letter you have already written, all are welcome to use the post box for free.