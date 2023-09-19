News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month

Memorial post box launched for mourners at Melton cemetery

Mourners can now send ‘letters to heaven’ after a new memorial post box was installed at Melton’s Thorpe Road cemetery.
By Nick Rennie
Published 19th Sep 2023, 17:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 17:15 BST
Councillor Margaret Glancy with fellow Melton Newport representative, Councillor Simon Lumley, with the new memorial post box provided by Melton Borough Council at the Thorpe Road cemeteryCouncillor Margaret Glancy with fellow Melton Newport representative, Councillor Simon Lumley, with the new memorial post box provided by Melton Borough Council at the Thorpe Road cemetery
Councillor Margaret Glancy with fellow Melton Newport representative, Councillor Simon Lumley, with the new memorial post box provided by Melton Borough Council at the Thorpe Road cemetery

The special, white-coloured post box, located near the car park, is available for all residents and visitors wishing to send messages to their loved ones who are no longer with us.

The concept of a ‘letters to heaven’ post box originated in Nottingham, when nine-year-old Matilda Handy was looking for a way to express her emotions after her grandparents passed away.

As a tribute to much missed loved ones, the council hopes that this will provide a way for residents and families to remember family members and friends in Melton.

The post box will be serviced and maintained by Melton Borough Council, meaning that postage stamps are not required.

Most Popular

Every message will be treated with respect and confidentiality, with the contents being kept private between the sender and recipient.

Periodically the cards will be collected, imprinted with wildflower seeds and planted in a dedicated wildflower area as a tangible and lasting memorial of the love and affection conveyed.

Councillor Margaret Glancy, portfolio holder for governance, environment and regulatory services, said: “The installation of this post box is a heart-warming addition to the community that I hope will provide comfort and help those who are grieving.

"Whether it be a message of love, a card to mark an occasion or a letter you have already written, all are welcome to use the post box for free.

"The words people leave in our special post box won’t be seen by anybody else, and they will become part of our tree and wildflower areas in the future.”

Related topics:MeltonMelton Borough CouncilNottingham