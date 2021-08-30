Melton’s Storehouse service set to reopen at new base

The new Melton Storehouse facility at The Hope Centre in Nottingham Street EMN-210830-122406001

It was formerly based at The Fox, on Leicester Street, but Storehouse will relaunch on Monday at the Hope Centre in Nottingham Street.

Deputy Mayor, Councillor Alan Hewson, is due to officially reopen the service on Friday at its new base, which provides a larger capacity for its volunteers to help an increasing number of people in need who have been referred by a range of local agencies.

Storehouse, which is at the rear of the Hope Centre, will open its doors to visitors every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11am to 1pm, providing refreshments, a weekly lunch and the offer of practical, emotional and spiritual support.

The service supplies food, clothing, bedding, baby equipment to those who most need support

It has a first floor café area offering a friendly welcome to all, serving free teas, coffees and hot snacks, with a lift available for those unable to use the stairs.

The new Storehouse also has shower facilities and shelter bags for the homeless.

The move from the Fox to the new location, and the refurbishment needed, has been made possible with a grant from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Storehouse has come a long way since it began in 2008 with a small number of food bags being packed on a kitchen table and given to local agencies for distribution to those in greatest need.

As more space was required with the numbers of people in need rising, Hudson Storers Charity offered Storehouse the use of the old Fox Inn, which enabled volunteers to offer a safe place to meet for those experiencing loneliness, as well as food and clothes for those with referrals.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Storehouse, assisted by a team of volunteer packers and drivers, worked with in close partnership with the Melton Community Hub to provide and distribute food to families and individuals shielding from Covid.

From Monday September 6, the Storehouse service will resume full operations for the first time since March 2020.

It is part of Melton Vineyard, a registered charity based at the Hope Centre and is supported by Churches Together in Melton Mowbray, as well as individuals, local businesses, clubs and organisations.

Organisers say it works in partnership with other local and regional agencies ‘to carry out its mission of serving and supporting the local community as a token of God’s love’.

Anyone interested in volunteerung with Storehouse is asked to email [email protected] to reach out to co-ordinator, Siggy Atherton.