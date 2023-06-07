Melton residents offered 'safe places' to retreat to if they feel upset, scared or need help

Latest Melton news

Anyone who feels they might need the service is invited to get a Keep Safe Card from Melton police station, on King Street, or the borough council offices on Parkside.

Accredited safe places in Melton Mowbray are Denhams Jewellers, in Sherrard Street; Edinburgh Woollen Mill, on Nottingham Street; Melton Borough Council offices, on Parkside; or Melton Mowbray Library, on Wilton Road.

Leicestershire County Council is promoting the initiative. A spokesperson said: “You can go to a Keep Safe Place if you're out and about and need to go somewhere to feel safe or get help for a few minutes.