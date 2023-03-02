Melton residents invited to community support day to help with cost of living crisis

Melton Mowbray town centre

Melton Borough Council is hosting the information day at its Parkside offices on Thursday March 16, from 2pm to 7pm.

Council teams and partner organisations will be available to provide advice, support and assistance to residents on a wide variety of issues and give immediate support where it is needed.

Admission is free of charge and includes a complimentary ticket for a raffle, with prizes donated by local organisations and businesses.

There will also be activities for both adults and children to get involved with, along with items to take away and refreshments served throughout the day.

Councillor Malise Graham, the council’s portfolio holder for people and communities, said: “We are so pleased to be able to host this event, with the support of our partners.

"If you would like more information or help on those things that affect you, whether it be the cost of living or any other issues that we or our partners can help with, please do come along.”

The council is also looking to host similar events in rural areas later this year, to ensure services and support are accessible across the borough.