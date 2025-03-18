A First World War workshop at The Grove

The commitment of teachers at a Melton Mowbray primary school to give quality history lessons has been rewarded with a prestigious honour.

The Grove Primary School, which is part of Mowbray Education Trust, has been awarded the Silver Award in the Historical Association Quality Mark Scheme.

The assessor praised the school’s high-quality teaching, strong leadership, and well-structured curriculum, noting a significant impact on pupil engagement, especially in Key Stage 2.

As part of the rigorous assessment process, interviews were conducted with pupils across different year groups, providing insight into their historical knowledge and enthusiasm for the subject.

The assessor noted that pupils in Key Stage 2 demonstrated a strong understanding of historical concepts and were able to discuss the importance of history in shaping the modern world.

The assessment recognised outstanding subject leadership by history lead, Penny Holmes, who has driven significant improvements in curriculum design, staff development and pupil engagement.

Penny commented: “This award marks a significant milestone for us.

"We are excited to continue developing our history provision to ensure every pupil leaves The Grove with a deep and broad understanding of the past and its relevance today.”

Staff praised the progression of historical knowledge throughout year groups, and the school’s enrichment opportunities, such as educational visits and interactive experiences, were highlighted as key strengths.

The school is already building on this success, working to enhance the provision in line with areas for development identified within the quality-assured framework for success.

Looking ahead, The Grove will collaborate further with local schools and educational bodies to share best practices and continue to strengthen its history provision.

Headteacher, Hayley Cheeseman, added: "We are delighted to receive this award, which is testament to the dedication of our staff and the enthusiasm of our pupils.

"History has become a real strength at The Grove, sparking curiosity and helping students to understand the world around them.”

Andrew Wrenn, QM Assessor at Historical Association, said: “This prestigious national award from the Historical Association recognises the achievement of The Grove Primary School in inspiring their pupils with a love of Primary History.

"It is not easy to attain and is a tribute to the hard work and enthusiasm of subject leader Penny Holmes.”