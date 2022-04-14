Melton park to host free family Easter activities

Melton's Play Close park, which is managed by the town estate EMN-220414-171831001

The Easter Fun Day is on Wednesday, from 11am to 3pm.

Lunch will be provided on the day for all children attending under the age of 16.

The newly restored miniature railway will be up and running in the park (see page 5 for details).

An Easter activity trail will be one of the highlights at Belvoir Castle over the bank holiday weekend.

After collecting an activity box, children must follow a series of clues and questions hidden amongst the flowers to win a chocolate egg prize.