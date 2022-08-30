Melton mum launches baby signing classes to help other parents

Jessica Cripps with son Henry

Jessica Cripps attended a TinyTalk session with son, Henry, and was so amazed by the results that she trained as a teacher to run her own classes.

Simple British Sign Language signs are used to help babies as young as six to nine-months-old start expressing their wants and needs and the excitement they feel in certain situations.

She says the learned gestures reduce the number of times parents are left frustrated by not understanding the reasons why their young child is crying or throwing a tantrum.

Jessica told the Melton Times: “I started signing with Henry when he was five-months-old and he did his first sign to me at around seven months.

"My partner and I were so amazed.

“We chose to focus on a handful of signs to begin with – these were milk, more, food, enough and nappy.

“By 12-months-old he had mastered most of these and many others, his favourite sign being bird.

“It has showed us how observant and aware Henry is; he spots birds and planes before we do.”

Although Henry can now communicate many of his needs verbally, he still signs a lot of the words simultaneously.

When Henry is tired and upset he will often revert back to just signing the word.

Some parents worry that by using baby signing their child’s speech will be delayed but Jessica says this is not the case and is often the opposite.

She commented: “We could see the joy in his face when he realised we knew what he wanted, what he was looking at or why he was upset.

“Signing has allowed us to gain a real insight into what he is thinking or looking at from such a young age, it’s been a wonderful bonding experience for us all.”

Jessica is running weekly baby signing classes at Asfordby Parish Hall on a Thursday morning, starting from September 8, with more class days and venues planned in the Melton, Rutland and Vale of Belvoir areas.

Classes consist of 30 minutes of signing taught by singing popular nursery rhymes and action songs followed by a half-hour of social times where the babies can interact and play with toys whilst the adults enjoy well-earned refreshments.

Jessica added: "I am so excited to bring TinyTalk baby signing classes to Melton Mowbray and to meet all the wonderful parents, carers and babies.

"It has truly changed my experience as a new mother, Henry and I learned so much and met some great friends.

"I cannot wait to share this special skill with others. Classes are so relaxed and so much fun for all involved. Siblings are more than welcome to join at no extra cost too."