Volunteers with Rutland Community Fridges collect surplus food so it can used by locals instead of going to waste

The Community Fridge, which takes in stocks of surplus food from supermarkets and other local businesses such as cafes, shops and pubs, has proved popular in Oakham and Uppingham.

And Melton is now set to get its own Community Fridge project, which will be managed by Welly’s Work Place, an organisation based at the Melton Country Park’s visitor centre which gives working and volunteering opportunities for people with disabilities.

The food will be free to anyone who wants it but they will be invited to pay what they can for it to help sustain the initiative.

Rutland Community Fridges, which run in conjunction with Root and Branch Out CIC, posted on their Facebook page: “The community asked for more - we are about to deliver.