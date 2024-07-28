A slot car race track at Melton Model Club

Members of Melton and District Model Club are planning lots of family entertainment at their annual open weekend.

Visitors to the event, on August 3 and 4, will get the chance to see radio-controlled (RC) aircraft, a range of slot car tracks and model trains and boats, as well as getting the opportunity to operate some of them.

Club members will also be on hand to talk about all of the club’s modelling activities and other issues, such as the current guidelines and laws to follow when flying drones around public spaces.

The open weekend, which will be on from 10am to 4pm on the Saturday and Sunday, will be at the club’s Crossfield Drive site, opposite the Tesco store.

A radio-controlled Typhoon fighter at Melton Model Club

A club spokesperson said: "The club is particularly keen to promote family modelling activities for all ages, from six to their 80s, to enjoy a common interest – at our regular weekly meetings it is good to see both parents and children actively competing against each other.”

Among the RC aircraft on static display at the event will include First World War bi-planes, Second World War fighters and bombers, and even some modern jet aircraft.

Throughout both days there will also be a full program of flying displays, although the site boundaries limit the size of aircraft that can safely be demonstrated.

Visitors will get a chance to try out one of the club’s RC flight simulators in the clubhouse or, alternatively, experience flying a real RC aircraft, using a ‘Buddy Box’ dual control system for model aircraft.

A model train chugs along at Melton Model Club

The club will also be demonstrating some of their range of slot car tracks, including the latest ‘Jurassic Park’ themed layout, and the public will have the opportunity to try out all of the fully landscaped tracks on show, including their 104ft monster four-lane club track where friends and family can compete to set the fastest lap time or win a dinosaur-themed prize.

Admission is free, refreshments will be served during the weekend and prizes can be won on a tombola.