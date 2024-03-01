Dawn Wright, director of Emmaus Leicestershire and Rutland

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities revealed their finding this week after counting three homeless people in Melton in 2022.

Homeless support charity, Emmaus Leicestershire and Rutland, say this drop to zero may be due to recent hard work by local authorities and homelessness organisations, but that it is likely that hidden homelessness still persists.

Responding to the updated statistics, Dawn Wright, director of the local Emmaus branch, said: “Today’s figures show what can be achieved when financial resources are made available, and local authorities and homelessness charities pull together.

"However, this isn’t a moment to sit back and celebrate.

"Homelessness is still all around us and so much of it is hidden.

"We strongly believe that these rough sleeping figures are just the visible tip of the iceberg.

“With the cost of living crisis deepening, we know that so many people are living in unsecure or unsuitable accommodation, are having to sofa surf or are doing whatever they can to stay warm and dry over the winter months.”

Back in November, Melton Borough Council officials were joined by representatives of the Street Outreach Team and homelessness charity The Bridge in doing an early morning sweep of areas where people have been known to sleep rough but they did not come across anyone.

On the latest government release, a borough council spokesperson said: “No one should have to sleep rough, and our aim is to prevent homelessness and rough sleeping in our borough.

"Our officers work closely with a range of local partners including outreach teams and local charities to support individuals and we are currently not aware of anyone sleeping rough across the Melton borough.

"If you are at risk of homelessness or rough sleeping or know somebody that is, please make contact with us so that we can offer advice and assistance.”

The data was collected as part of the government’s ‘Rough Sleeping Snapshot in England’.

Released each year in February, these statistics provide a understanding of the number of people sleeping rough during a single autumn night in local authorities across England.

Melton’s situation is not reflected across the country unfortunately.

The new data shockingly shows that rough sleeping in England has gone up by 27 per cent in the last year and it has more than doubled since 2010.

Emmaus Leicestershire and Rutland provides a home, support and work opportunities for up to 16 people who have experienced homelessness and social exclusion.

If you become aware of anybody who is rough sleeping in the Melton borough, let the council’s housing options team know by calling 01664 502502.

The council can also help anyone who feels they maybe at risk of being homeless.