Dr Matthew Riley, GP and CEO at Latham House Medical Practice, in Melton

Latham House Medical Practice say staff have been inundated with visits from families who are worried their children have the infection.

GPs there are urging parents and carers to research the symptoms for Strep A and scarlet fever to ensure they genuinely require immediate treatment to lessen the load at time when they are traditionally very busy treating people with other winter illnesses.

Dr Matthew Riley, GP and CEO at the Sage Cross Street surgery, told the Melton Times: “Understandably parents and carers will be worried by reports on the news about cases of Strep A.

"This concern is reflected in the increased demand we are seeing in our urgent care department.

"Child-related illness attendance to this department has more than doubled in one week in addition to increased contacts associated with winter illnesses.”

There are Strep A cases every year, particularly amongst younger children.

Strep A is a common bacteria, which lots of people carry in their throats and on their skin.

Dr Riley continued: “The most important thing for parents and carers is to know what to look out for if your child is feeling ill.

"There are lots of coughs and colds at this time of year and if your child has a sore throat and a runny nose they can be cared for at home with paracetamol and plenty of fluids and your local pharmacy is best placed to offer you advice on treatment.

“What makes Strep A distinctive is having a really bad sore throat, which makes it difficult to eat or drink and a rash which feels sandpapery to touch.

"If your child has either of these symptoms, then you need to seek medical advice.”

The advice for parents and carers is that if they feel their child seems seriously unwell, they should seek emergency care immediately.

For babies, if they are drinking or eating much less than normal, they have a dry nappy or haven’t passed wee for 12 hours or more or show other signs of dehydration, feel hotter than usual when you touch their back or chest or feel sweaty or irritable, parents should contact NHS111 online (for over fives) or call Latham House for an appointment.

Parents should also follow this advice where a child is exhibiting the symptoms of scarlet fever, such as sore throat, headache fever and a fine, pinkish or red body rash with a sandpapery feel, caused by Strep A bacteria.

Group A streptococcus is spread by close contact with an infected person and can be passed on through coughs and sneezes, so if a child is diagnosed with Strep A, then they should stay at home until at least 24 hours after the start of antibiotic treatment.

Dr Rile added: “Parents and carers may find it useful to have a thermometer at home to check a child’s temperature when you are concerned, as a high fever is a symptom of Scarlett fever.

“In addition, washing your hands more often, like we did to avoid catching COVID, is a good preventative measure for many common seasonal illnesses in children and adults.”