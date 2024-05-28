Melton gets its own 'friendly bench'
Melton’s own ‘friendly bench’ has been installed in the town centre to encourage people to interact while they are resting.
Members of the Melton Mowbray Lions Club have put the seating in at the Bell Centre shopping mall.
It will now be planted up in partnership with Melton in Bloom to create a beautiful indoor seating space.
It is hoped the bench will also attract people who are isolated or struggling in the same way the Bottesford friendly bench project has worked.