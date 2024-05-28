Melton Mowbray Lions Club members install a new 'friendly bench' in the Bell Centre

Melton’s own ‘friendly bench’ has been installed in the town centre to encourage people to interact while they are resting.

Members of the Melton Mowbray Lions Club have put the seating in at the Bell Centre shopping mall.

It will now be planted up in partnership with Melton in Bloom to create a beautiful indoor seating space.

