A Melton family are putting on a special Christmas light show to raise money for charity.

Christmas lights

All are invited to see the display at the Harvey family home at 55 Stirling Road on the evening of Sunday November 19.

Hot drinks, mince pies and sweets will be given out to attendees, who will be invited to donate towards the Young Lives vs Cancer charity.

Zack Harvey (18), who works at The Kettleby Cross pub in Melton, said: “As a family we have decided to put some lights on the house to make people smile and bring joy to the community.

“There is a Christmas light display covering the house. there will be a guest appearance, hot and cold drinks will be provided with mince pie and sweets for £1 donation.

"All donations will be going to the charity.”

People can arrive from 6pm with lights switch-on at 7pm until 7.30pm.