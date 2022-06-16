Melton event to support new and expectant parents

Melton's The Edge community centre

The session, at The Edge on Dalby Road on July 7, is one of several being held around Leicestershire hosted by the county council.

Activities will be aimed at developing babies’ brains during their crucial first 1,001 days of life.

Parents and carers will have the chance to ask questions of council experts and meet other families, with the aim of helping them feel comfortable and prepared for the vital role they will play in their child’s development.

Councillor Deborah Taylor, cabinet member for children and families, said: “Supporting new families with accessible information and opportunities to connect with others is an incredibly high priority for us, as we understand that becoming a parent can be daunting.

“The first 1,001 days of a child’s life is a time of particularly rapid growth and brain development.

"Leading child health experts agree that the care given during this period has more influence on a child’s future health and happiness than at any other time in their life.

“Events where you can meet others in a similar situation to you, who are going through some of the same experiences, can provide comfort. We encourage new or expectant parents to give one of the centres a call, book a session place and get some really valuable guidance.”