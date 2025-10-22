Melton and District Money Advice Centre founder and CEO, Amanda Heath, speaking at the event at St Mary's Church to mark its 10th anniversary

A free community advice service which has supported thousands of people in the Melton area with millions of pounds worth of debt has marked its 10th anniversary with a special event at the town’s St Mary’s Church.

Melton and District Money Advice Centre (MADMAC), which is based in Leicester Street, has expanded in recent years and also now works with schools to teach young people important budgetary lessons from an early age.

More than 80 people attended the anniversary event, including dignitaries, funders, representatives of partner services, staff members, volunteers, trustees, and clients to remember and look back on the achievements of the service.

MADMAC had helped over 2,000 clients with £15M worth of local debts while 26,000 young people and members of the community have attended bespoke money management sessions.

Amanda Heath, the founder and CEO, said: "It was so heart-warming to see so many people from over the years that have supported us in so many ways.

“We are so proud of our achievements and the impact our work has on our local community.

"We know that we are not only changing lives but seriously saving them with the detrimental effect that debt has on mental health.”

Gill Musson, the longest standing volunteer of six years, commented that she loved to see the wide range of organisations, friends and family members who attended to show their support.

Over the years, MADMAC has continued to increase its services with supplying regular money management courses to people, clients and local businesses.

Its school work is in high demand with their education officer visiting and returning to schools and colleges across the borough and reaching out to those in Rutland and Grantham too.

Three years ago, they expanded into the Charnwood borough with free face-to face-debt advice due to a high demand for their services.

The cost of running the service is increasing to around £200k a year and, with no government funding, the team must fundraise it via donors, businesses, grants and trusts.

MADMAC started a weekly podcast last year to reach more people – you can access Money Talks on Spotify.

Go to www.madmacmoney.co.uk to get access to the service’s popular online budget planner, which has an outstanding reputation within the industry.