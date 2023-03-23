Melton day centre Support and Connections celebrate their 10th birthday at an open day

Support and Connections staged the event at its King’s Road base with funds being raised through a raffle and tombola with prizes donated by local businesses.

Attendees also sold handmade craft items such as painted coasters and pillows, as well as handmade woodwork items like bird houses and planters.

Members also gave away free homemade cake and drinks from their ‘Hideaway Takeaway’ enterprise.

Nancy Storer, one of the of the organisers, said: “The open day was a huge success.

“In total, we raised over £1,000 towards our community interest company and profit share, Growing Community Enterprises.

"With these funds we hope to buy new equipment for our woodwork, hideaway takeaway and gardening enterprises.

"We will also use these funds to continue to support various community interest projects with the items we create, and to pay our service users a share of the profits as wages.”

She added: “It was a lovely day, and we loved being able to see faces old and new and can’t thank everyone enough for coming to support us.

“We are overwhelmed with the support we have received from the local community and we couldn’t have done it without them.”

