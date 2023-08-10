William and Elizabeth Peters on their wedding day in 1973 (left) and pictured this month as they renewed their vows at St Mary's Church, Melton

Memories came flooding back for the Melton couple when they returned to St Mary’s with many of the people who had attended the ceremony 50 years before.

Debbie Richards, who was just four when she was a bridesmaid, and Elizabeth’s best friend, Denise Rothery, who was the other, both enjoyed seeing the couple’s vows renewed.

Elizabeth (68) told the Melton Times: “It was really lovely to go back to the church again and have all of our family there with us.

William and Elizabeth Peters cut their wedding cake back in August 1973

"Bill has been an amazingly good husband – I couldn’t have asked for anyone better.

"He has spoiled me from day one and he’s still doing it now.”

The couple grew up in the area – Elizabeth attending Sarson High School and William went to King Edward VII School.

They first met at the cafe above the old Fine Fare supermarket in Sherrard Street.

William and Elizbeth Peters renew their vows with bridesmaids from their 1973 wedding, Denise and Debbie

"I was about 15 and he was about 16 and we just got talking one day,” recalled Elizabeth.

"He had this Lambretta scooter and he used to give me a lift home to Little Dalby.”

William, who is now 70, worked as a joiner and went on to own his own business while Elizabeth was an auxillary nurse at St Mary’s Hospital, in Melton, before having to retire early due to a back injury.

Their wedding in 1973 was followed by a reception at The Crown Inn pub in the town attended by about 70 people before the couple went on honeymoon to Torquay. She was 18 and he was 20.

After renewing their vows on August 4, a celebration function was held at Sysonby Knoll Hotel in Melton.

"It was my husband’s idea to renew our vows because we had reached this milestone in marriage,” said Elizabeth.

The couple had three children, Tina, Gavin and Jenny, and have five grandchildren and a great-grandchild.