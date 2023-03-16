Melton Council tenants urged to report damp and mould issues as part of stricter new policy

Melton Council is taking a more proactive approach to damp and mould in their housing

The council will be taking a more proactive approach to ensure its properties do not threaten the health of people who live in them.

Properties will be regularly surveyed and tenants advised on the best ways of preventing damp and mould occurring.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Upgrades are also being carried out on some council properties, such as the replacement of aluminium windows which can increase the risk of mould due to cold surfaces, installing efficient heating systems in homes and extraction in all new kitchens and bathrooms with plans in place to review energy efficiency and explore better insulation.

Councillor Ronan Browne, the portfolio holder for housing and landlord services, told the meeting: “We have been looking at this for quite a long time as part of our asset management strategy but the key message is our officers will be proactive and they will go out there and find it.

"We want people to report it and we will do something about it and then monitor it to make sure the mould isn’t returning.

"We have these damp and mould issues in all our wards so if tenants do report it we will take it seriously.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The government is urging councils to do more to tackle damp and mould following the tragic death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who died from a respiratory condition which a coroner ruled had been caused by extensive mould in his family’s Rochdale flat.

Referring to the resulting publicity about the sad story, Melton Council leader, Councillor Joe Orson, told cabinet colleagues: “Since it hit the press I’ve had a quite a few tenants get in touch with me with concerns about this.

"I’ve passed them on to Councillor Browne and not heard from those tenants again which shows we have taken quick action to get on top of the issue.

"I would encourage all tenants suffering from this to report it to the council immediately and it will be sorted.”

Advertisement

Advertisement