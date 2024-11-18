Rainbows charity shop in Sherrard Street

An appeal has been sounded by a Melton Mowbray charity shop for donations of unwanted toys and games.

The Sherrard Street shop for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People is calling on the Melton community to help if they are having a pre-Christmas clear out.

All money raised at the shop helps provide care and support for more than 750 babies, children and young people, including those from Melton, with serious and terminal illnesses.

Nikki Winterton, retail operations manager at Rainbows, said: “We are short of toys in all of our shops across the East Midlands, so it would be wonderful if people thought of us when having a pre-Christmas clear out.

"We will ensure they will benefit the hundreds of families that are so reliant on our services at the hospice, in hospital or at home.”

Click HERE for more information about the charity and the many families that it helps.