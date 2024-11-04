A sign to St Mary's Birth Centre in Melton Mowbray

A group of Melton Mowbray artists are collaborating to brighten up the town’s St Mary’s Birth Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim is to create a welcoming space for mums and dads with displays of artwork throughout the Thorpe Road building.

An online fundraising page has already raised nearly £250 towards the materials needed to do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The art team said: “We are asking for small donations, to help towards material costs such as paint and pens.

“All the artists are giving their time on a voluntary basis.

“Any money left over will be given to St Mary's for further work at the birth centre.

“The aim is create a warm and welcoming atmosphere for all families who use and visit the centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those taking part are Ellie Lovett, Fi from Fiona Moszoro Illustration, Kat from Art by Kat, Lucy from Green Machine Creative, Nicky Ward and Vicky from Inviting Writing.

Click HERE to pledge some money to the cause.