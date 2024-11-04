Melton artists collaborate to brighten up baby unit

By Nick Rennie
Published 4th Nov 2024, 17:33 BST
A group of Melton Mowbray artists are collaborating to brighten up the town’s St Mary’s Birth Centre.

The aim is to create a welcoming space for mums and dads with displays of artwork throughout the Thorpe Road building.

An online fundraising page has already raised nearly £250 towards the materials needed to do it.

The art team said: “We are asking for small donations, to help towards material costs such as paint and pens.

“All the artists are giving their time on a voluntary basis.

“Any money left over will be given to St Mary's for further work at the birth centre.

“The aim is create a warm and welcoming atmosphere for all families who use and visit the centre.”

Those taking part are Ellie Lovett, Fi from Fiona Moszoro Illustration, Kat from Art by Kat, Lucy from Green Machine Creative, Nicky Ward and Vicky from Inviting Writing.

Click HERE to pledge some money to the cause.

