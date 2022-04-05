Little girl from Ukraine enchants Melton dance group

Members of Melton's Performing Stars Academy, including the little girl from Ukraine, pictured at a recent class EMN-220504-122938001

Performing Stars Academy, on George Street, is offering free classes to any Ukrainian children who are resettling in the area following the Russian invasion.

And they were delighted to be approached by the girl’s family - they gave her a second hand uniform and parents gave her some tap shoes.

Suzanne Forrester, who runs the academy, told the Melton Times: “We had to hold back the tears upon meeting her.

“She is such a lovely little girl, who has managed to escape the horrific circumstances back home, but she made us think of all the other children and families still struggling to get out.”

Everyone has given the little girl a warm welcome and she is enjoying dancing with the group.

“We gave her new ballet shoes and jazz shoes and she desperately wanted a yoga mat, so when she first came to the studios we gave her a brand new yoga mat,” said Suzanne.

“It has been so lovely watching her smile in class and make friends, despite not speaking the language.”

The girl has now danced with the academy for two weeks and has made lots of new friends at a tough time in her short life.

Suzanne added: “The other girls in the class aren’t phased at all that she can’t speak English.

“They smile and laugh together and share in their love of dance.

“She is a really talented little dancer too.

“She did some dance back in Ukraine so it’s lovely that we can give her something to do which she is familiar with and brings her joy.”

Suzanne also helps run Melton Music Tuition and one of the parents of a member has set up a Just Giving page for anyone who wants to donate funds towards providing Ukrainian children with instruments and music lessons.

More than £300 has already been raised.