Joan Barnes celebrates her 100th birthday on Sunday with her youngest great-grandchildren

Joan, who still lives at home in Elgin Drive, was thrilled to receive a special card from King Charles III as she reached her age milestone.

Nearly 40 members of her family attended a party at the town’s Sysonby Knoll Hotel on Sunday.

Her daughter, Gill Haffenden, told the Melton Times: “Mum was a bit worried she would be overwhelmed by it all but she had a lovely day.

"She is still very much with it and she has a great memory.”

A special thrill for Joan was a birthday cake made by her 14-year-old great-grandaughter, Millie.

"She loved Millie’s cake which we managed to get 100 candles on,” said Gill.

"We had family members from as far away as Scotland and France coming to the party and 12 great-grandchildren.”

When Joan was born, near Warwick, on May 21, 1923, George V was King and the nation was recovering from the end of the First World War just five years before.

When she left school, Joan became a nurse and worked at a Birmingham Hospital during the Second World War.

While there she met Geoff, a trainee dentist, at a ‘Paul Jones’ dance.

The couple were married for 76 years until he passed away last March aged 97.

They had four children – Nigel, Tim and Tess, as well as Gill.

Joan and Geoff have taken great pleasure from their many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

"Mum came from a well-to-do family with servants but she enjoyed her life much more when she met Geoff, who was more grounded,” said Gill, who lives in Melton.

In her later years, Joan took up oil painting and developed a real talent for producing stunning pictures of flowers.

She only gave her hobby up after having a minor stroke when she was 91.

Joan is able to move around her house and she has a mobility scooter for getting about outside.

Gill added: “She loves going up the country park in her scooter with her carer.

