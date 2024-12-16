Lisa Godber (third from right) with her volunteers who helped with this year's Melton Christmas toy appeal

Hundreds of Melton children will enjoy a very happy Christmas once again after the success of the town’s latest festive toy appeal.

Lisa Godber, who has organised the annual drive for the last four years, handed out toys and games with her team of volunteers to disadvantaged families, at Melton’s Venture House on Saturday.

She told the Melton Times: “Wow! What another amazingly successful year we've had once again.

"Over 200 children were helped on Saturday with more being given presents over the next week.

Some of the many donations for this year's Melton Christmas toy appeal

“A massive thank you to everyone that has helped today, from the Melton family hubs. Susannah Barlow Jessica Barlow, Claire Louise, Courtney Neal and Rach Whitfield.

"A huge thank you too to Doug, from DVS Commercials, for your help in transporting the toys and helping me collect them, and to everyone who has kindly donated gifts.

“I can not put into words how grateful I am - so many children have had Christmas presents because of the Melton Mowbray community.”