Saturday morning activities at St Mary's Church, Melton

The morning had the theme of ‘The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party’ with children – and some adults – dressing as their favourite Alice in Wonderland character.

They also had their picture taken with the church’s very own Alice, courtesy of Callie Mack (starmagicparties.com), The Queen of Hearts and The White Rabbit.

Youngsters also enjoyed making paper rabbits and Mothers’ Day Cards plus decorating Mothers’ Day hearts and heart biscuits.

Other activities saw them write heart prayers to hang on a Prayer Tree and planting a flower for mum.

There was a chance to learn lace making and taking part in short, fun table top games, courtesy of local business, Black Dragon Games.

They also solved riddles, took part in a quiz and enjoyed storytelling, balloons and giant bubbles with Hattie the Clown.

Plenty of jelly and ice cream was served up with hot drinks and cake before a short act of worship was observed at the end of the morning.

Phil Balding, one of the organisers, said: "Nearly 200 people enjoyed the latest activities morning in the church which was a really great turnout.

“A special thank you to all our hard-working volunteers who helped make the morning such a success and to everyone who came along to support the event.”

