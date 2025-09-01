"We don’t want to lose you St Mary’s – it feels like they are trying to close the unit by the back the door but we won’t stand for it.”

Campaigners march along Nottingham Street on Saturday morning

Tears were shed and powerful speeches delivered on Saturday as hundreds of people turned out to show just what Melton Mowbray’s baby unit means to the community.

Campaigners were joined by families who have had generations of babies born at St Mary’s Birth Centre in a march through the town centre followed by a passionate rally in the town park.

The event was sparked by the decision of the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust to pause births and in-patient post-natal care at the unit for six months from July.

Health officials say there was a significant staff shortage at the birth centre and a drop off in the number of women having babies there.

One of the many families at the birth centre protest event

The campaign group – Save St Mary’s Birth Centre – argue this is not the case and they fear the pausing move is a precursor for ‘permanent closure by the back door’ with plans in place for all county maternity services to be consolidated in Leicester hospitals.

One of the mums at the protest was Rachel Dawes, who told the Melton Times: “Without the support of St Mary’s I would not have known how to breastfeed my first child.

"It is very emotional being here today and seeing so much support for the unit.”

Hannah Angwin, who has also benefited from the birth centre, said: “The care they give you at St Mary’s is second-to-none. I’m due to give birth in January and I’m just hoping it will still be there then.”

Anna Foster, one of the campaign's leaders, rallies support in the town centre

Lorrie Stock had babies at the town birth centre in 2018 and 2022 – she commented: “It’s not about it being close to home, it’s what the midwives and the staff do for you there.”

The event was led by Helen Cliff, who has been campaigning to keep the birth centre open for 20 years, and Anna Foster, who told fellow protestors in her speech at the bandstand: “St Mary’s means so much to so many people and I will be forever grateful for what they did for me.

"We don’t want to lose you St Mary’s – it feels like they are trying to close the unit by the back the door but we won’t stand for it.”

Melton & Syston MP Edward Argar (Conservative) told the Melton Times: “It is a fantastic turnout today.

Labour's Melton Borough Council leader, Pip Allnatt (left) with Melton's Conservative MP Edward Argar at Saturday's protest event

"I appreciate the health trust’s concerns that there must be safe staffing levels but we are very concerned this temporary closure could morph into a permanent one.

"I want to see a clear plan on boosting staffing at the unit and promoting it so more families know it is there.”

The Labour leader of Melton Borough Council, Councillor Pip Allnatt, said it was ‘disgraceful’ that the health authority had not properly promoted the birth centre in recent years.

Julie Hogg, chief nurse at University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, said: "Pausing births and inpatient care at the Centre was a difficult but necessary step.

A family which has benefited from St Mary's Birth Centre show their support

"We did this to ensure the safety of mums and babies - nothing is more important.

"We are currently working with colleagues at the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board to determine next steps for St Mary's Birth Centre.

"No decision has yet been made and we will continue to keep people informed.”