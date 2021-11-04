Hospice gives out first £500 prize in new lottery

Nicola Alderson, winner of the £500 first prize in Dove Cottage Hospice's first lottery draw EMN-210411-160446001

The Stathern centre, which supports people life-limiting illnesses, launched the fundraiser as part of their 25th anniversary celebrations this year.

Money raised will go towards new care services for people in the Melton community.

After her name was drawn in the first ever lottery draw, Nicola Alderson said “I can’t believe it, it was such a surprise to win and I will make sure I put the money to good use.

“What a lovely Christmas bonus.

“The fact that I can help people by entering makes me feel even better.”

Winning numbers are drawn by volunteers and guests with two other lucky winners claiming a share of the prize money.

The Dove Cottage 500 Club Lottery costs £5 per month to play, with a top prize of up to £500 and a total prize fund of up to £1,000.