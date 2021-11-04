Hospice gives out first £500 prize in new lottery
The first winner of Dove Cottage Hospice’s new lottery has received their £500 cash prize.
The Stathern centre, which supports people life-limiting illnesses, launched the fundraiser as part of their 25th anniversary celebrations this year.
Money raised will go towards new care services for people in the Melton community.
After her name was drawn in the first ever lottery draw, Nicola Alderson said “I can’t believe it, it was such a surprise to win and I will make sure I put the money to good use.
“What a lovely Christmas bonus.
“The fact that I can help people by entering makes me feel even better.”
Winning numbers are drawn by volunteers and guests with two other lucky winners claiming a share of the prize money.
The Dove Cottage 500 Club Lottery costs £5 per month to play, with a top prize of up to £500 and a total prize fund of up to £1,000.
Go to https://www.dovecottage.org/500-club-lottery/ , pop into one of the local charity shops in Melton or Asfordby to join the lottery.