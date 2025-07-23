Melton MP Edward Argar (left) and Secretary of Health, Wes Streeting, who has agreed to a meeting on St Mary's Birth Centre PHOTOS: National World & Getty Images

The Secretary of State for Health has agreed to meet Melton Mowbray’s MP over local concerns for the future of St Mary’s Birth Centre.

Edward Argar MP has already met the health authority’s chief executive to insist that the baby unit does reopen following the current six-month pausing of births and inpatient antenatal care.

University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust say the move was needed, from July 7, because of chronic staff shortages and a fall in the number of women having babies at the Thorpe Road unit.

In the House of Commons yesterday (Tuesday), Mr Argar, on his final day as Shadow Health Secretary, asked the following question of Health Secretary, Wes Streeting: “Maintaining the focus on local communities, the fantastic St Mary’s birth centre in Melton Mowbray, in my constituency, has recently been temporarily closed by the local NHS trust for six months due to staff shortages.

"Although I appreciate that the Secretary of State does not have powers over such temporary closures and that local NHS leaders have engaged constructively, many local people fear that ‘temporary’ could risk becoming permanent.

"If that risk looks like becoming a reality by the end of the summer, will the Secretary of State or one of his Ministers pre-emptively agree to meet me at that point to discuss it?”

Mr Streeting replied that he would give Mr Argar ‘the assurance that I would be happy to meet him about his constituency issue’, in a session of oral questions being asked from the floor of the House.

Mr Argar announced yesterday that he was standing down from the Conservative front bench after serving in senior posts for seven years, including roles as Minister of State for Health and Justice Minister.

In a letter to Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, the Melton & Syston MP said he needed to lessen his workload following a ‘health scare’ but he will continue to serve as a constituency MP and back bencher.

Mr Streeting praised Mr Argar for his service and the way he had worked constructively with ministers from opposing parties ‘in pursuit of the national interest’

He told the Mr Argar: “The virtues of wisdom, kindness and selfless dedication to public service are not the preserve of one side of the House.

"The right honourable gentleman has those qualities in abundance, and we wish him very well, personally and professionally.”

The Labour leader of Melton Borough Council has sent his best wishes to the MP after learning about his health issues and his decision to step down as a front bencher.

In a message shared with the Melton Times, Councillor Pip Allnatt, said: “Sincere thoughts and prayers for you and your family as you deal with your health scare this summer.

"Genuine regrets that you have stepped down from your shadow role.

“Please be assured of support at MBC in our routine work together as leaders of community and champions of worthy causes.”

Mr Argar, who was elected a year ago to the Melton seat, said he would now be able to focus on his work in the constituency as he recovers from his health issue.