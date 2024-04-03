One of the Belvoir Bees kwik cricket sessions

The Belvoir Bees kwik cricket classes are run by the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust with 90 minutes of coaching.

Trust chief executive Darren Bicknell said: “Our aim is to get children up and active from an early age.

"They learn the fundamentals of the game in a fun and inclusive way, and many go on to join local cricket clubs.

“We supply all of the kit so come along and give it a go. All the children need is trainers, a water bottle and, hopefully, a sun hat.”

Sessions start next week and are from 6pm to 7.30pm and cost £4 per week or £3 with a season pass.