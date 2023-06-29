Lots of free summer holiday club sessions have been announced for Melton youngsters

The Grove Primary School in the town and Melton Sports Village are among the venues running sessions during the school holidays while Waterfield Leisure Centre is offering free swim and gym passes for the first time.

Families can sign up now for the sessions, which include activities such as zorbing, crafting, football, archery, cooking, drama and dodgeball, and there will also an opportunity to get free youth coaching.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Leicestershire Holidays Together scheme is run by Leicestershire County Council, along with Active Together, as part of the government’s Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme.Free nutritious meals will also be provided at holiday club sessions for qualifying primary and secondary age youngsters.Deborah Taylor, county council cabinet member for children and families, said: “We have more providers than ever offering Leicestershire Holidays Together sessions this summer and there are a host of exciting activities to take part in.

"Not only that, but the introduction of free gym passes and coaching sessions gives our young people a brilliant opportunity to keep active, try new sports and build on skills they may already have.”

Geoff Maltby, sports development manager at Active Together said: “We know the cost of living continues to be a challenge for many families and so we’re urging as many eligible children and young people as possible to take up this offer, which they are quite rightly entitled to.

"We’re particularly encouraging our secondary age pupils to access our new exciting gym and swim offer in partnership with Everyone Active.”Holiday clubs and other sessions will be at the following venues: The Grove School, Melton Sports Village, Waterfield Leisure Centre, John Ferneley College, St Francis Primary School, Melton Learning Hub and The Venue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The free junior gym and swim passes, for ages 11 to 15, will be available from July 17 to August 25.A maximum of 16 sessions are available to eligible children and young people over the summer.