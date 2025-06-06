Free summer holiday sessions are being offered for youngsters across Leicestershire

Free summer holiday sessions for eligible children are being offered in the Melton Mowbray area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Families with children aged five to 16 receiving benefits-related free school meals can sign up now for the government-funded places at more than 90 venues across the county.

Organised locally by Leicestershire County Council with support from Active Together, the Holiday Activity Fund (HAF) programme offers a maximum of 16 sessions for each child over the summer holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free junior gym and swim summer memberships are available for 11-to-16-year-olds at selected Everyone Active leisure centres, including those at Melton.

Venues for HAF sessions in the Melton area include Melton Sports Village, Asfordby FC, Melton Mowbray Rugby Club, The Venue in Melton, Redmile Primary School and St Francis Primary School in Melton.

Leader of Leicestershire County Council, Councillor Dan Harrison, said: “These clubs provide a safe, fun and enriching environment for children such as sports, arts and crafts, outdoor adventures and hands-on workshops, as well as a nutritious meal every day.

“Children and young people gain not only memorable experiences but also opportunities to socialise, stay active and learn new skills in a supportive environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geoff Maltby, strategic lead at Active Together said: “With so many providers offering HAF places this year, we are encouraging as many eligible children and young people as possible to take up this offer.”

E-vouchers will be sent by email from [email protected] or via text to parents and carers with eligible children.

Go online at www.leicestershire.gov.uk/HAF to check the full list of sessions and venues.