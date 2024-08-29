Free family play sessions offered in Melton Mowbray
‘Tip Top Talkers’ activities will be held at the Venture House Family Hub, on Asfordby Road, offering a unique workshop for parents and youngsters to come together and learn some tips on how to improve language and communication skills.
They will take place on Friday September 20, 10am to 11am; Tuesday October 8, 1.30pm to 2.30pm; and Tuesday November 19, 1.30pm to 2.30pm.
The bookable sessions are organised as part of Leicestershire County Council’s Family Hubs Start for Life Initiative, which helps to give parents and carers a deeper understanding of how they can aid their child’s development through simple and fun activities.
Deborah Taylor, county council cabinet member for children and families, said: “The sessions provide a great opportunity to meet other parents and carers of similarly aged children.”
Go to www.familyhubsleicestershire.co.uk to book a place.
