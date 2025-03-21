Ten-pin bowling is one of the free Easter activities for eligible Melton families

Free Easter holidays activities are being lined up for eligible families in the Melton area.

Those who have received a Leicestershire HAF code can now book the free sessions, which include a 10-pin bowling trip, a local farm park visit, cinema trips to watch the latest films, plus free swimming and holiday club sessions.

The Leicestershire Holidays Together scheme is run by Leicestershire County Council, along with Active Together, as part of the government’s Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme and many children and young people across the county have been provided with a 2025 HAF code.

Activities include a trip to Twin Lakes Theme Park on Saturday April 12, sessions at the town’s St Francis Catholic Primary School, a trip to the Minecraft Movie at The Regal in Melton, bowling at Nottingham Bowl and a day at Jungle Bugs soft play centre.

Go to tbsport3.class4kids.co.uk/camps or email to book one of the limited places or email [email protected] for more information.