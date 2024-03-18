A Holidays Together session which provides free school holidays activities for children and young people

The sessions are available at The Grove Primary School, Melton Sports Village, St Francis Primary School and Melton Rugby Club for children and young people eligible for free school meals.

Families can sign up now with activities planned such as arts and crafts, sports, dance, games and music, alongside a nutritious meal.

The Leicestershire Holidays Together scheme is run by Leicestershire County Council along with Active Together as part of the government’s Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme.

Councillor Deborah Taylor, county council cabinet member for children and families, said: “HAF sessions are a great way for children and young people to try new things, enjoy healthy food and make new friends within their local community.

“I would encourage any parents with eligible children to have a look at the range of activities available and sign up ”

Eligible parents and carers will receive an e-voucher via email at [email protected] and they can then click HERE to view the activities and book a place.

Geoff Maltby, strategic lead at Active Together added: “We want to ensure that as many eligible children and young people as possible access these Holiday Activities and Food Programme sessions.

"We encourage parents to book and take up these free opportunities for their children to be active and receive a healthy meal.”

HAF providers include local schools, voluntary and community organisations and childcare providers.

If your child is eligible for benefits related free school meals and has not received an e-voucher, please contact their school directly.