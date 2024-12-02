Some of the staff at Wilton Manor care home in Melton Mowbray with home manager Helen Cooke (back row, third from right)

The first residents at a luxurious new Melton Mowbray care home move in tomorrow (Tuesday).

Wilton Manor, which has 59 en suite bedrooms, has been built on Leicester Road on the site of the former Sandicliffe car dealership.

There are some impressive features in the two-storey home, including a cinema room with big screen, therapy room, hairdressing salon, bistro, dining area and a number of communal lounges.

Around 25 members of staff have already been working there for six weeks to prepare the care home for its first residents.

One of the bedrooms at Wilton Manor care home in Melton Mowbray

Home manager Helen Cooke, who brought her family up in the Vale of Belvoir, is a trained nurse with decades of experience working in the care sector.

She told the Melton Times: “We have got a really beautiful home here and we are really excited to opening up for our guests.

"There is a lovely community in Melton Mowbray and we want to build connections with it.”

The Melton Times was given a tour of the premises and from the moment you arrive in the open plan reception there is a real feel of luxury everywhere you look, from the furniture to the decor.

The entrance to reception at Wilton Manor care home in Melton Mowbray

Beth Standley, the customer relations manager, said: “We have 11 guests moving in this week.

"We didn’t want to move everyone in at once as it gives us a chance to get to know everyone and deal with any early teething troubles with the building.

"The staff have been together for weeks now and we’ve already developed a bond between us."

Head chef is Ellis Williams and he outlined the quality meals on the menu for people who make their home at Wilton Manor.

A treatment salon at Wilton Manor care home in Melton Mowbray

"The food will very much be restaurant quality prepared for a care home setting,” said Ellis.

"There will be a full English breakfast or continental breakfast option, three course meals and afternoon teas available too.”

There will be two communities in the home – upstairs and downstairs – and residents living with dementia will mix freely with other guests.

The price of staying at the home, which is part of the Sanders Senior Living group, depends on the level of care required.

