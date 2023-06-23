The closed off toddler park in Wilton Park in Melton

A decision has been taken for safety reasons by Melton Mowbray Town Estate to close off the facility, which is in the corner of Wilton Park, near the junction of Leicester Road with Dalby Road.

Some of the play equipment has been there for several decades and some of it needs urgent renovation

Graham Bett, chair of the town estate, told the Melton Times: “Safety is always our number one priority and, after a recent scheduled maintenance and safety survey, we decided to close the area until necessary repair and improvement work can be carried out.

"This also gives us the opportunity to consider whether this particular spot, being rather close to the Leicester Rd - Dalby Road junction, is the best place for a play area for young children.

"So we will also take the opportunity to consider whether there is a more attractive area for the facility.”

The park has been particularly busy this summer with the extended very warm weather.

Mr Bett added: "If we can afford it, it might even be the right moment to replace some of the old equipment with something more modern and attractive.

“Either way, the town estate is fully committed to fixing or replacing the play equipment for young children, as soon as possible."