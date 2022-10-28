Families enjoy new play park at Wymondham
Families at Wymondham are using an impressive new playground and the adults are enjoying it as much as the children.
Tens of thousands of pounds in funding has helped buy play equipment for toddlers and primary school youngsters in an area of Sir John Sedley Education Trust playing fields, off Main Street.
Members of the Wymondham Sports and Social Partnership (WASP) were concerned that there was nowhere in the village for families to congregate where the children could play safely together.
Claire Bennett-Madge, one of the members of WASP, told the Melton Times: “It’s been really well received by people in the village.
"It is bringing mums, dads, carers and grandparents together who have never met before and the children get to make new friends as well.
“We get families from other local villages like Edmonthorpe, Teigh and Whissendine here and this is somewhere they can come to after school and at weekends.”
The equipment provided so far from the funding, which came from the FCC Communities Foundation, include swings, climbing frames, a trim trail and a slide.
A safety fence will soon be installed along with benches for families to sit and rest on.
Mum-of-two, Claire, who has been assisted in the project by fellow WASP members Claire Wickes-Pacey and Christian Semmens, is now applying for further funding for Biffa, which might be used for equipment for older youngsters in the village.
She added: “The park used to have football and cricket teams playing on it but in recent years it has only been dogs and their walkers using it so it is great to see families enjoying it now.”