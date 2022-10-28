Families enjoy the new playground at Wymondham

Tens of thousands of pounds in funding has helped buy play equipment for toddlers and primary school youngsters in an area of Sir John Sedley Education Trust playing fields, off Main Street.

Members of the Wymondham Sports and Social Partnership (WASP) were concerned that there was nowhere in the village for families to congregate where the children could play safely together.

Claire Bennett-Madge, one of the members of WASP, told the Melton Times: “It’s been really well received by people in the village.

Molly Collyer and her 15-month-old daughter, Evalyn, enjoy playing on the new playground at Wymondham

"It is bringing mums, dads, carers and grandparents together who have never met before and the children get to make new friends as well.

“We get families from other local villages like Edmonthorpe, Teigh and Whissendine here and this is somewhere they can come to after school and at weekends.”

The equipment provided so far from the funding, which came from the FCC Communities Foundation, include swings, climbing frames, a trim trail and a slide.

A safety fence will soon be installed along with benches for families to sit and rest on.

Claire Bennett-Madge, of Wymondham Sports and Social Partnership, and Dave Wickes-Pacey, with son Isaac (4), at the new playground at Wymondham

Mum-of-two, Claire, who has been assisted in the project by fellow WASP members Claire Wickes-Pacey and Christian Semmens, is now applying for further funding for Biffa, which might be used for equipment for older youngsters in the village.