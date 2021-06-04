Emotional day as nursing home couple celebrate diamond wedding

Reg and Julia Brogden celebrate their diamond wedding at Waltham Hall Nursing Home EMN-210406-125014001

Reg survived coronavirus and Julia suffers from dementia so staff at the Waltham home were determined to make it a special day for the couple.

Their only child, Kay, lives with her husband in France, so they were unable to attend due to Covid restrictions but they were able to take part virtually via video telephone calls.

Sharon Whitfield, activities co-ordinator at Waltham Hall, told the Melton Times: “It was a really happy day and staff worked so hard to make it extra special.

A photo frame gift for Reg and Julia Brogden at their diamond wedding celebrations at Waltham Hall Nursing Home EMN-210406-125037001

“We had a buffet lunch outside, a beautiful cake and some fizz, of course.

“Most of our residents joined us out in the sunshine, under the gazebos.

“They received some lovely gifts, including flowers and a beautiful photo frame with a picture of their wedding day and a recent photo too.

“Reg gave Julia a lovely diamond ring there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.”

Fellow residents celebrate the diamond wedding of Reg and Julia Brogden at Waltham Hall Nursing Home EMN-210406-125025001

The couple were delighted to receive a card from the Queen congratulating them on their milestone wedding anniversary.

Kay thanked staff at the home for making it a special day and enabling them to stay in touch throughout the day.

She said: “My mum has dementia and we were told it was ‘end of life’ at the beginning of 2020.

“And after a number of falls my dad was hospitalised following a particularly serious one and as he was just about to be discharged to his flat when he was diagnosed with Covid, resulting in another hospital stay.

“I am an only child and live abroad with my husband so we weren’t allowed to enter the UK and although our son lives in the UK this was all unfolding as lockdown happened so our only communication was by telephone.

“My dad was eventually discharged and because he was so frail taken into the care of the same home as my mum.

“Waltham Hall is the most amazing place filled with the most wonderful people from the office staff to the matron - every single member of staff has done their utmost to keep the residents happy and safe and, in turn, the relatives sane.”