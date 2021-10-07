Eligible Melton children to get meal vouchers during half-term

Latest news EMN-210710-162409001

Leicestershire County Council is making the school meal vouchers available through schools for 14,000 eligible youngsters.

They will enable parents and carers to buy £15 worth of food for the week-long break, which starts on October 18.

As well as the mainstream school pupils who qualify, there will be support for eligible youngsters who are in early years education or have special educational needs.

Deputy county council leader and cabinet lead member for children and families, Councillor Deborah Taylor, said: “We know many people are struggling financially at the moment and are worried about how they will manage this winter on the back of a tough time following the coronavirus pandemic.

“Over the last year, the council stepped up to ensure those children and families who were most in need, got the support they needed.

“Once again, the council is stepping up to the plate and announcing a package of help to ensure no-one over the coming half-term goes without.”

Leicestershire has received £3.6 million of government cash from the Department of Work and Pension’s Household Support Fund, to help support those most in need with food, energy and water bills, as well as pressures caused by the pandemic.