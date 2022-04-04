Easter food vouchers and free activities offered to struggling Melton families

Latest news EMN-220404-105132001

Vouchers worth £45 have been made available to parents and carers of 14,000 Leicestershire children, who are eligible for free school meals, to pay for food during the two-week break, which starts next Monday.

Leicestershire County Council is administering the scheme through schools using dedicated government funding.

The council is working with Active Together - formerly known as Leicester-Shire & Rutland Sport - to run the Holidays Together Easter 2022 programme, to offer a number of places to eligible primary and secondary school pupils across the county as part of the government’s Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme, funded by the Department for Education.

Eligible children and young people, aged four to 16, can access up to four free sessions in total during the holidays, involving sport, music, dance, drama, art, cooking and gardening, with free, nutritious meals provided.

Deputy council leader and cabinet member for children and families, Councillor Deborah Taylor, said: “It’s clear many families are struggling with the soaring cost of living at the moment but there is help available.

“In the past, holiday food vouchers have been offered at £15 a week but over Easter we have the funding to make more available so there will be £45 for a fortnight.

“This is important extra help.

“We are so pleased to be able to offer Holidays Together to children and young people this Easter alongside our partner, Active Together.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for young people to have fun while getting to grips with a host of new activities, enjoying time with their friends, eating healthy food and coming away with some new skills – all in a safe environment over the holidays.”