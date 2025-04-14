The Great Easter Egg Hunt is coming to Melton Mowbray on Sunday

Families will converge on Melton Mowbray’s New Park on Sunday for the Great Easter Egg Hunt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fun starts from the Bandstand at 11am with lots of activities taking place, including bubble football and circus play sessions, where children can learn how to spin plates and walk on mini stilts.

At noon, the Easter Bunny and helper will gather everyone together to get everyone ready to hunt for those Easter eggs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families will work together to follow the clues leading them to decorative eggs around the park.

If you complete all the clues, you will win yourself a delicious chocolate egg.

Among the other activities at the event, which goes on until 2pm, will be a chance to meet a baby dinosaur, face painting, a ‘golden egg hunt’ and photograph opportunities with the Easter Bunny.

Click HERE to buy tickets, which cost £4.33, from Melton Town Estate.

In neighbouring Play Close Park, Hollands Fun Fair will be open from Thursday through to Easter Monday.