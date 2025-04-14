Easter egg family fun in the Melton town parks
The fun starts from the Bandstand at 11am with lots of activities taking place, including bubble football and circus play sessions, where children can learn how to spin plates and walk on mini stilts.
At noon, the Easter Bunny and helper will gather everyone together to get everyone ready to hunt for those Easter eggs.
Families will work together to follow the clues leading them to decorative eggs around the park.
If you complete all the clues, you will win yourself a delicious chocolate egg.
Among the other activities at the event, which goes on until 2pm, will be a chance to meet a baby dinosaur, face painting, a ‘golden egg hunt’ and photograph opportunities with the Easter Bunny.
In neighbouring Play Close Park, Hollands Fun Fair will be open from Thursday through to Easter Monday.
