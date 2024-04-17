A family slot car session organised by Melton & District Model Club

They take place on Friday evenings throughout the year at the club’s HQ on Crossfield Drive, opposite the Tesco store, starting at 7pm.

Club chairman Chris Savidge said: “We have been running a junior slot car section for almost as long as I can remember.

"However, over the past six years or so, this has evolved into a family section where both parents and children compete in our series of race events that are planned throughout the year.”

A family slot car session at Melton Model Club

He added: “The idea for this was to find a hobby that both parents, children and people of all ages can enjoy as a family, bringing them together in a common interest while at the same time learning and developing other skills.”

The club meets on a ‘two-weeks-on, one-week-off’ basis on a Friday at their clubhouse.

Chris explained: “The current age range of our family members is five to 60s with all competing together, utilising a points scoring system based on improvement rather that outright winning, which ensures newcomers are recognised as their skill levels increase.”

New members are always welcome and club cars and hand throttles are always available to use.

A young slot car racer at Melton Model Club

“Why not come along and see what we have to offer,” added Chris.

"There is a small charge for race evenings – it’s currently a £1 per night for under 18s – but where else can you get three hours of fun for such a little outlay.”