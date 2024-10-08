Daredevil gran prepares for first ever skydive

By Nick Rennie
Published 8th Oct 2024, 16:02 GMT
Trisha Enderby with her grandchildren, Harry and Matilda, ahead of fundraising skydiveTrisha Enderby with her grandchildren, Harry and Matilda, ahead of fundraising skydive
Grandmother Trisha Enderby is preparing to do her first ever skydive in memory of her late husband.

The 74-year-old, who lives at Stathern, will be leaping out of a plane from thousands of feet above Langar Airfield on Saturday.

Her inspiration is much-missed husband Paul, who died in February this year after being diagnosed with Mesothelioma, a cancer that is caused through exposure to asbestos.

Trisha hopes to raise thousands of pounds for Mesothelioma UK – which supports sufferers and their families.

Trisha Enderby pictured with daughter-in-law Becky ahead of their charity skydiveTrisha Enderby pictured with daughter-in-law Becky ahead of their charity skydive
Her daughter, Sarah Smith, told the Melton Times: "She’s 74 and has never done anything like this before.

“This is quite out of character for my mum, she normally does not like to go above 50mph in a car so free-falling out of a plane is well out of her comfort zone.”

Trisha is doing the jump with her daughter-in-law, Becky Enderby.

Sarah added: “Mesothelioma is uncurable and Britain has amongst the highest rates of the disease in the world.

“We lost my father, Paul Enderby to this horrible disease in February this year, only eight months after he was diagnosed.

"Mum wants to do the skydive to give something back to the charity and to raise awareness about the dangers of asbestos.

"The charity do great work supporting patients and their families.”

Trisha says on her fundraising page: “Due to the passing of my husband earlier this year, the charity Mesothelioma UK is very close to my heart. However big or small you might be able to donate, it would be hugely appreciated.”

Click HERE if you would like to sponsor Trisha and Becky.

