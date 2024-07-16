Creative summer activities for children in the Melton area

By Nick Rennie
Published 16th Jul 2024, 09:53 BST
Book a place on the Creative Imaginarium workshopsBook a place on the Creative Imaginarium workshops
If your children are looking for a creative outlet in the Melton area during the summer holidays there is an ideal scheme available next month.

The Creative Imaginarium is suitable for youngsters aged seven to 14 with a variety of workshops from drumming, drama, doodling and collage art, to yoga, bead making, comic book drawing and song writing, all delivered by professional Leicestershire artists.

Creative Imaginarium is a summer programme of creative activities hosted by Access All Areas CIC and it takes place from Monday to Friday, August 5 to 9, at the Samworth Centre, on Burton Street, in Melton Mowbray.

Children can be booked on for one day for £35 or the whole week for £135 and will need to bring a packed lunch with them.

Sessions will run from 10am to 3pm – go to www.accessaa.info for more details and to book a place via the Access All Areas website.

