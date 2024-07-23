Staff at Leicestershire children and family services celebrate the 'outstanding' rating by Ofsted inspectors

Ofsted inspectors have rated Children and Family Services in Leicestershire as ‘outstanding’ in their latest report.

They praised work to build ‘strong and long-lasting relationships’ with children and families which lead to many achieving ‘positive changes’ in their lives.

They also said a culture has been created by Leicestershire County Council’s Children and Family Services which puts the ‘experiences and progress of children at the heart of social work practice’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A three-week in-depth inspection was carried out in April and the final rating has only now been announced.

The deep-dive included inspectors speaking to some children and their parents and carers and interviewing staff across the department.

They also looked at the work to protect and safeguard children.

Councillor Deborah Taylor, lead member for children and family services, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have received an outstanding rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This judgement is testament to the incredible efforts of staff, managers and partners who work tirelessly to improve outcomes for children and families here in Leicestershire.

“It was particularly pleasing to see that our commitment to care leavers was recognised by inspectors as we support them into adulthood.

"We also unanimously agreed for care leavers to become a protected characteristic at a county council meeting back in February.

“We are also grateful for the support and feedback families have given us which has helped shape the way we do things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Moore, director of Children and Family Services, added: “This report reflects the amazing work taking place across children’s services in Leicestershire and the impact this is having on the lives of children and families.

“We are so pleased that Ofsted saw the quality of our work, our ambition and aspirations for children and our child focused practice across the department.

"I want to thank all of the staff across the department for their dedication and unwavering commitment to getting it right for children, young people and their families.