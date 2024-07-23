County children and family services rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted inspectors
They praised work to build ‘strong and long-lasting relationships’ with children and families which lead to many achieving ‘positive changes’ in their lives.
They also said a culture has been created by Leicestershire County Council’s Children and Family Services which puts the ‘experiences and progress of children at the heart of social work practice’.
A three-week in-depth inspection was carried out in April and the final rating has only now been announced.
The deep-dive included inspectors speaking to some children and their parents and carers and interviewing staff across the department.
They also looked at the work to protect and safeguard children.
Councillor Deborah Taylor, lead member for children and family services, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have received an outstanding rating.
“This judgement is testament to the incredible efforts of staff, managers and partners who work tirelessly to improve outcomes for children and families here in Leicestershire.
“It was particularly pleasing to see that our commitment to care leavers was recognised by inspectors as we support them into adulthood.
"We also unanimously agreed for care leavers to become a protected characteristic at a county council meeting back in February.
“We are also grateful for the support and feedback families have given us which has helped shape the way we do things.”
Jane Moore, director of Children and Family Services, added: “This report reflects the amazing work taking place across children’s services in Leicestershire and the impact this is having on the lives of children and families.
“We are so pleased that Ofsted saw the quality of our work, our ambition and aspirations for children and our child focused practice across the department.
"I want to thank all of the staff across the department for their dedication and unwavering commitment to getting it right for children, young people and their families.
“However, we are not complacent and will continue to work to develop our services to support children and young people and build strong relationships with families to help give children the best start in life.”
