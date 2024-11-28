Santa Claus has arrived in his grotto at Belvoir Castle

The countdown to Christmas has started at Belvoir Castle and its adjacent Engine Yard Retail Village.

Santa Claus has arrived in his grotto already and he will pop into the Belvoir Bistro every Saturday and Sunday for a special breakfast with his naughty elves.

The adventure playground is open every day but the elves will be taking a break from their other duties at the castle and their Christmas crafting activities to meet families.

The activities are available every weekend leading up to Christmas and every day from December 16 to December 24.

Belvoir Castle has also launched a range of craft workshops, available to book online – they include festive wreath-making, Christmas bauble-painting, the Japanese art of present wrapping and yarn-based decorations.

All the workshops are taking place in the cosy Balloon Bar with expert crafts people leading the sessions.

Open seven days a week, Christmas at Belvoir Castle’s Retail Village is home to a curated selection of handcrafted gifts from local artisans, the Belvoir Farm Shop and Belvoir Bistro.

Visitors can enjoy shopping at the historic attraction, which has been tastefully decorated for the season, and pick up presents for loved ones, buy a tipple for the Christmas table and enjoy a Festive Afternoon Tea during their time at the Engine Yard.

Click HERE to book one of the festive workshops at Belvoir Castle.

Further information on Christmas at Belvoir Retail Village and how to book online for selected events can be found HERE for all visitors over the festive season.