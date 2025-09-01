Councillor Charles Pugsley, lead member for children and families services on Leicestershire County Council

One of the nation’s youngest councillors says he is ‘fully committed’ to his senior role on Leicestershire County Council as he prepares to resume his university studies.

Charles Pugsley was just 19 when he was appointed to the post of cabinet member for children and families services as part of the new Reform UK administration earlier this year.

He is combining his council duties with returning to the University of Nottingham for the second year of his Computer Science degree.

Concerns have been raised by some on the local authority that Councillor Pugsley will not be able to juggle the two tasks.

His predecessor in the cabinet role, the Conservative’s Deborah Taylor, said it was a ‘demanding’ position that was ‘full-time and more’.

Councillor Taylor, who is also the leader of the opposition on the authority, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “It was full-time and more, and you need to show up for our children and be there. It is not a role you can do at arms length. You either fully commit or you don’t do the role.

“There is nothing worse than not showing up and not caring for our vulnerable children. They need stability, a familiar face, and be their trusted adult for them to turn to whenever you are needed.”

Responding to Councillor Taylor’s comments, Councillor Pugsley said he considered his role to be a ‘privilege’ and he was ‘fully committed to it’.

He said: “Both my role and that of the Director of Children and Family Services carry statutory responsibilities. We work together, but it is important to retain a separation between the political leadership and the professional officer leadership and operational responsibilities.

“My role is not that of a social worker, as Mrs Taylor seems to imply. I am confident that social workers and staff across the department are fulfilling their role in continuing to provide stable and consistent support and are being the trusted adults to our vulnerable children across the county.”

He added: “I am fully committed to children’s services and will continue to undertake this role and give it the attention and time it requires alongside continuing into the second year of my degree.”

Reform UK’s leader of the council Dan Harrison has also spoken up in support of Coun Pugsley, adding: “Age is not a bar for doing a good job.”