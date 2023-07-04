Rocco Worthington (9) who is battling cancer

Rocco Worthington, a pupil at The Grove Primary School in the town, is battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

He has already endured a 15-day programme of chemotherapy to treat the cancer which is in his spleen, stomach, lungs and neck and he is about to return to Leicester Royal Infirmary for a second course.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To help him get through the treatment, Rocco made a ‘bucket list’ of activities he wanted to do.

Rocco Worthington enjoys a ride in a Lamborghini thanks to a local resident

Local residents have come forward to give him a ride in a Tesla car and a Lamborghini, town firefighters opened up their station to show him round and have a go at spraying a hose and tonight (Tuesday) a motorcycle meet has been arranged at The Welby pub so he can look at superbikes.

Rocco’s aunt Maria McAuley, who has started an online fundraising page for activities which has already raised more than £1,000, told the Melton Times: “It’s lovely the way people have come together to support him – so many have come forward to help.”

Rocco lives at home in Russet Way with mum, Louise, and his six siblings, Reece, Alicia, Cody, Callum, Sapphire and four-month-old Jago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Louise is separated from his father, Aaron, who helps with his son’s many hospital trips.

Melton firefighters open up the town station as a treat for Rocco Worthington

The family was devastated by Rocco’s diagnosis, which came after a lump developed in his neck and was initially thought to be a lymph gland swelling.

Maria said: “It was a shock when it was diagnosed – it’s a lot to take in

"Rocco’s been really brave and the family is just really taking each day as it comes.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rocco is off school while his gruelling treatment takes place but The Grove has been very supportive and some pupils have shaved their hair in tribute to him.

Rocco Worthington pictured during one of his many hospital visits

Maria added: “Rocco is really just a normal nine-year-old boy.

"He can be quite shy but he’s fun to be around.

"He’s popular, he’s doing well at school and he's a good boy."

Click HERE to support Maria’s fundraising page for Rocco to pay for his bucket list activities.

Rocco Worthington enjoys a ride on a horse thanks to auntie, Maria