Community rallies around Melton boy who is battling cancer
Rocco Worthington, a pupil at The Grove Primary School in the town, is battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
He has already endured a 15-day programme of chemotherapy to treat the cancer which is in his spleen, stomach, lungs and neck and he is about to return to Leicester Royal Infirmary for a second course.
To help him get through the treatment, Rocco made a ‘bucket list’ of activities he wanted to do.
Local residents have come forward to give him a ride in a Tesla car and a Lamborghini, town firefighters opened up their station to show him round and have a go at spraying a hose and tonight (Tuesday) a motorcycle meet has been arranged at The Welby pub so he can look at superbikes.
Rocco’s aunt Maria McAuley, who has started an online fundraising page for activities which has already raised more than £1,000, told the Melton Times: “It’s lovely the way people have come together to support him – so many have come forward to help.”
Rocco lives at home in Russet Way with mum, Louise, and his six siblings, Reece, Alicia, Cody, Callum, Sapphire and four-month-old Jago.
Louise is separated from his father, Aaron, who helps with his son’s many hospital trips.
The family was devastated by Rocco’s diagnosis, which came after a lump developed in his neck and was initially thought to be a lymph gland swelling.
Maria said: “It was a shock when it was diagnosed – it’s a lot to take in
"Rocco’s been really brave and the family is just really taking each day as it comes.”
Rocco is off school while his gruelling treatment takes place but The Grove has been very supportive and some pupils have shaved their hair in tribute to him.
Maria added: “Rocco is really just a normal nine-year-old boy.
"He can be quite shy but he’s fun to be around.
"He’s popular, he’s doing well at school and he's a good boy."
Click HERE to support Maria’s fundraising page for Rocco to pay for his bucket list activities.