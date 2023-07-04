News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Community rallies around Melton boy who is battling cancer

A Melton family has thanked the local community for the way they have rallied round a nine-year-old boy who was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.
By Nick Rennie
Published 4th Jul 2023, 17:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 17:24 BST
Rocco Worthington (9) who is battling cancerRocco Worthington (9) who is battling cancer
Rocco Worthington (9) who is battling cancer

Rocco Worthington, a pupil at The Grove Primary School in the town, is battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

He has already endured a 15-day programme of chemotherapy to treat the cancer which is in his spleen, stomach, lungs and neck and he is about to return to Leicester Royal Infirmary for a second course.

To help him get through the treatment, Rocco made a ‘bucket list’ of activities he wanted to do.

Rocco Worthington enjoys a ride in a Lamborghini thanks to a local residentRocco Worthington enjoys a ride in a Lamborghini thanks to a local resident
Rocco Worthington enjoys a ride in a Lamborghini thanks to a local resident
Most Popular

Local residents have come forward to give him a ride in a Tesla car and a Lamborghini, town firefighters opened up their station to show him round and have a go at spraying a hose and tonight (Tuesday) a motorcycle meet has been arranged at The Welby pub so he can look at superbikes.

Rocco’s aunt Maria McAuley, who has started an online fundraising page for activities which has already raised more than £1,000, told the Melton Times: “It’s lovely the way people have come together to support him – so many have come forward to help.”

Rocco lives at home in Russet Way with mum, Louise, and his six siblings, Reece, Alicia, Cody, Callum, Sapphire and four-month-old Jago.

Louise is separated from his father, Aaron, who helps with his son’s many hospital trips.

Melton firefighters open up the town station as a treat for Rocco WorthingtonMelton firefighters open up the town station as a treat for Rocco Worthington
Melton firefighters open up the town station as a treat for Rocco Worthington

The family was devastated by Rocco’s diagnosis, which came after a lump developed in his neck and was initially thought to be a lymph gland swelling.

Maria said: “It was a shock when it was diagnosed – it’s a lot to take in

"Rocco’s been really brave and the family is just really taking each day as it comes.”

Rocco is off school while his gruelling treatment takes place but The Grove has been very supportive and some pupils have shaved their hair in tribute to him.

Rocco Worthington pictured during one of his many hospital visitsRocco Worthington pictured during one of his many hospital visits
Rocco Worthington pictured during one of his many hospital visits

Maria added: “Rocco is really just a normal nine-year-old boy.

"He can be quite shy but he’s fun to be around.

"He’s popular, he’s doing well at school and he's a good boy."

Click HERE to support Maria’s fundraising page for Rocco to pay for his bucket list activities.

Rocco Worthington enjoys a ride on a horse thanks to auntie, MariaRocco Worthington enjoys a ride on a horse thanks to auntie, Maria
Rocco Worthington enjoys a ride on a horse thanks to auntie, Maria
Rocco Worthington sprays a firefighter's hose during his trip to the fire stationRocco Worthington sprays a firefighter's hose during his trip to the fire station
Rocco Worthington sprays a firefighter's hose during his trip to the fire station
Related topics:Melton